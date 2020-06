L’après - COVID-19 : Un nouvel élan vers une autonomie stratégique européenne ?

Eloïse Ryon is a young woman, born in France and currently studying in a double law degree in French and English Law with a specialization in European Law. She is a true european citizen as she has lived and studied in different european countries ; France, Sweden and England. She therefore feels concerned about the future of the European Union, and is passionated by international relations. She currently is the Director for Delegations at Young European Leadership (YEL). Her moto ? « If someone has done it before you, why couldn’t you ? ».